Bossier man arrested after climbing into teen’s bedroom

A man who trespassed into his underaged ex-girlfriend’s home has been arrested by Caddo Sheriff’s deputies with help from K9, said Sheriff Steve Prator.

At approximately 8:21 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo deputies responded to a trespassing call in the 8000 block of Highway 1. According to Lt. Matt Cowden, 21 year-old Gavin Coon-Crowley climbed into the window of a teenage girl whom he had previously threatened with bodily harm.

Deputies verbally challenged Coon-Crowley, but he refused to come out and surrender. K9 Samos was then deployed into the attic where Coon-Crowley was hiding. The K9 bit the suspect in the leg and both fell down onto the front porch.

Coon-Crowley was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. He will be booked into Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of unauthorized entry and resisting a deputy.