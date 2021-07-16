Bossier Man Arrested for Possessing 127 Images of Child Sexual Abuse

Bossier Sheriff Office detectives arrested a Bossier man on a number of charges related to possession of child pornography on his electronic device.



Following a tip, detectives issued a warrant to search the residence of Tony Thornton, 35, of the 2300 block of Haymeadow Drive in Bossier City, for the possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles. During a digital forensic investigation of one of Thornton’s electronic devices, detectives found 127 items depicting child sexual abuse images.



Thornton was arrested and charged with 127 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility and has a $200,000 bond.



Thornton is a Tier-3 sex offender that was convicted in Illinois on July 29, 2016, for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He was also convicted in Caddo Parish of cruelty to juveniles on June 3, 2008. More charges, in this case, are pending.