Bossier Man Arrested for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Images

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives recently arrested a Bossier City man for possession of child sexual abuse images on his electronic devices.



Arron Lopez, 38, of the 5300 block of Lucerne Lane, was charged with 19 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles on June 1 following a thorough digital forensic investigation by BSO detectives. After executing a search warrant of his residence, detectives seized electronic devices belonging to Lopez which had 18 photos and one video of nude juveniles in sexually abusive images.



He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bond is $50,000.