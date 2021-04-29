Bossier man arrested for sexual assault of juvenile

A Bossier City man has been arrested for improper sexual behavior with a juvenile, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Christopher Eugene Allen, 44, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest on charges of Sexual Battery and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Allen is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female under the age of 13. The offense occurred three years ago but was only recently disclosed.

The charges were investigated by Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Ray Saunders. Allen was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.