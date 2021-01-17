Bossier man charged with uncle’s murder

A Bossier City man was arrested for the shooting death of his uncle earlier today, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.

The victim was in a vehicle with family members traveling north on I-49 when he got into an argument with his nephew, 21-year-old Traveion Fields. Fields produced a gun and shot the victim in the back of the head. After the shooting, the driver of the vehicle turned around to take the victim to the hospital. Fields jumped out of the vehicle near North Forty Loop where he went to a residence and used the phone to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died at Oshner LSU Medical Center. Fields was arrested in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. He was booked into Caddo Correctional by Det. Demetrice Ellis for second-degree murder.