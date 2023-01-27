Louisiana’s First & Only Night Market Is Back Again!

The Bossier MARDI GRAS Night Market is Saturday, February 4th, 2023 3PM-8PM!

The Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Barkus and Meoux will be on hand with floats and throws! Over 175+ Vendors and Food Trucks to shop from with over 100,000+ Twinkling Lights in an open air, outdoor environment.

Free Admission and Free Parking

The Largest Vendor Event in the ARK-LA-TEX

Market Goods, FOOD TRUCKS, Mardi Gras Throws and Activities, Local Boutiques, Shopping, King Cakes, Unique Foods, Wood Crafts, Jewelry, Art, Jams, Gifts, Jelly, Salsa, Clothing, Cajun Cuisine, One Of A Kind Shopping, Vintage, Ceramics, Tamales, Accessories, Spice and Seasoning Blends, Street Food, Metal and Stone Craft, Wreaths, Tacos, Furniture, Fruits & Vegetables, Paintings, Decor, Skin Care, Baked Goods, Candy, Handcrafted Soap, Candles, Crochet, Textiles, Honey, Hot Coffee and Cocoa, Kids Activities, Fire Dancing, Belly Dancing, Pet Friendly, & Much More!

Free Admission–Free Parking–Live Music–Food Trucks–Heated Seating Area