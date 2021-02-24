Bossier Meal on Wheels and non-profits delivering water

In an effort to continue to push out bottle water into the community not just from drive through Points of Distribution. Town hall sites and rural fire districts, Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP) has team up with are Non-Profits and support agencies working with the Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD) and 211 system.



In the last 48 hours BOHSEP has teamed up with the NW LA Food Bank, City of Bossier City, Bossier Meal on Wheels, the 211 system and other non-profits to get as much water out to citizens in need as possible. A citizen who regularly receives wonder assistance from Meals on Meals, will also get a supply of bottle water. All of this effort was made possible by the Governor Office of Homeland Security, City of Bossier City, and LA Army National Guards continued flow of water supplies into our community.