Bossier Narcotics Agents Arrest Seven on Multiple Drug Charges With Two-Week-Old Baby Present

Narcotics agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics Task Force arrested seven people Thursday evening on multiple charges of possession of illegal drugs, some with the intent to distribute, all in the presence of a two-week old baby.



Narcotics agents were conducting their investigation at a local motel in Bossier City Thursday when they made a traffic stop of a vehicle that was leaving the scene. During that stop, the agents found two people in possession of methamphetamine and a smoking pipe. The couple had just left the motel room where their two-week-old baby was inside a room.



During that same time, narcotics agents executed a search warrant at the motel room, where they found five people inside with methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, smoking devices, oxycodone, multiple knives, hatchets, and a loaded pistol, all in the presence of the infant child who belonged to the couple who was detained during the traffic stop.



Medics checked the child for any medical issues and turned the baby over to the Department of Children and Family Services.



Arrested were:



Brittany N. Jones, 30, of the 3000 block of Hayes in Shreveport

Charged with Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cruelty to Juveniles. (Parent of the baby)



Corbin R. West, of the 5700 block of E. Texas St. in Bossier City

Charged with Possession of Schedule II (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cruelty to Juveniles. (Parent of the baby)



Tabatha M. Sebren, 42, of the 1900 block of Dennis St. in Bossier City

Charged with Manufacture and Distribution of Schedule II (Meth) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cruelty to Juveniles.



Kaleb N. Sebren, 18, of the 1800 block of Bayou Cir. in Bossier City

Charged with Manufacture and Distribution of Schedule II (Meth) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cruelty to Juveniles.



Colton Davis, 23, of the 5500 block of Highway 784 in Coushatta

Charged with Manufacture and Distribution of Schedule II (Meth) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cruelty to Juveniles.



Feleanda Ashton, 48, of the 200 block of Lacoup Rd. in Shreveport

Charged with Manufacture and Distribution of Schedule II (Meth) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Cruelty to Juveniles.



Carl T. Walker, 29, of the 1700 block of Caney Lake Dr. in Bossier City

Charged with Manufacture and Distribution of Schedule II (Meth) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Cruelty to Juveniles.



All seven arrested were transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; bonds are pending. Narcotic agents are continuing their investigation.