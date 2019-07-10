Bossier officials closely monitoring gulf storm for impact locally

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

Bossier is preparing for any potential issues raised by a tropical storm system forecasted to move through the area later this weekend/early next week.

Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP), says that his office is closely monitoring the weather system.

“We are monitoring the weather, and have been speaking to the weather service throughout the day to get updates on the situation. We have also been apart of some special conference calls with the weather service,” Snellgrove said. “Tomorrow is the normal weekly weather conference call with the weather service, so they will update us with not only the weekly weather forecast but also with this tropical system.”

Not knowing when or if this tropical storm might hit the Bossier area, Snellgrove notes that some residents might want to start to prepare for inclement weather regardless.

“We do have sandbags available throughout the parish in different areas, if residents would like to start and prepare before this storm hits,” said Snellgrove.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for all of Louisiana Wednesday ahead of severe tropical weather expected to significantly impact the state.

The system will likely produce storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 15 inches of rain across the state.

“This is going to be a Louisiana event with coastal flooding and widespread, heavy rainfall potentially impacting every part of the state,” said Gov. Edwards. “No one should take this storm lightly. As we know all too well in Louisiana, low intensity does not necessarily mean low impact.”