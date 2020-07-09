Bossier Parish accident claims the life of Doyline man

Bossier Parish, LA – According to a press release from Louisiana State Police Troop G in Bossier City, a late afternoon accident in Bossier Parish has claimed the life of a Doyline man.



As stated in the press release, on July 9, 2020, shortly before 5:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a fatality crash on Oliver Road near Louisiana Highway 157. This crash claimed the life of 20-year-old JTavion Bowman of Doyline.



The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Toyota Avalon, driven by Bowman, was traveling eastbound on Oliver Road. For reasons still under investigation, Bowman’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. Bowman, whose restraint use is unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.



Troop G officials state that while not all crashes are survivable, buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.



The agency also reports that in 2020 (to date), Troop G Troopers have investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths.

