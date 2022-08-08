Bossier Parish Active Shooter Drill

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Bossier City Police Department,

Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Barksdale Air Force Base,

and Bossier Parish 911 System held an active shooter drill last week.



Bossier Sheriff’s deputies and Bossier City police city officers teamed up to respond to

an active shooter scenario at Parkway High School to test their readiness and prepare for any

threat that presents itself on the school’s campus. “We are training and preparing our school

resource officers (SROs) for anything they might encounter in the school they are working,”

said Sheriff Whittington.



Col. Gene Barattini (Ret), deputy director of BOHSEP, spearheaded the multi-agency

drill in which an active shooter entered Parkway High School taking aim at the role players that

were airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base.



This drill was scheduled to help coordinate efforts and communication between law

enforcement agencies and 911 responding to an active shooter at any Bossier Parish School.