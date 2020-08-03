Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus named vice chair of prominent national committee

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus has been named a vice chair of the Transportation Steering Committee for the National Association of Counties.



As one of a group of vice chairs that will assist the chairman, Altimus will be a part of the NACo leadership team that studies transit-rail, ports, airports and highway/highway safety subcommittees. Last year, Altimus was chairman of NACo’s transit-rail subcommittee.



In his appointment letter, incoming NACO president Gary W. Moore told Altimus, “You were chosen because my goal is to build a talented and committed leadership team for NACo. Now is a critical time for our nation’s counties, and your leadership in this committee is a serious commitment and responsibility.”



Moore also named Altimus a member of NACo’s arts and culture commission, programs and services standing committee and the RAC steering committee.

