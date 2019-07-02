Bossier Parish bridge lane to close temporarily

One lane of the La. Hwy. 2 bridge (Miller’s Bluff) over the Red River in Bossier Parish will be closed next week.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11, 2019, one lane of the bridge will be closed for routine bridge inspection.

This work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This bridge is located approximately 3.3 miles east of U.S. Hwy. 71.

This lane closure will allow for vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through the inspection zone. Larger vehicles must detour using I-49 to LA 1 to I-220 to LA 3 to LA 2.