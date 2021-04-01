Bossier Parish Bridge Repair

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department workers are currently reworking a bridge on Goodman Springs road, replacing the existing short span structure with culverts. The bridge is located one-tenth mile east of Goodman Springs’ intersection with Mott Rd.



Road closure is expected to last approximately one month.



For Fire, EMS and School Board information, address ranges of 100-123 Goodman Springs Rd. can be accessed from Mott Rd. Address ranges of 125-416 Goodman Springs Rd. will need to be accessed from Mott Oilfield Rd.