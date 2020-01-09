Bossier Parish budget includes pay increase for employees

Bossier Parish employees will see a slight bump in their pay this year.

The Bossier Parish 2020 budget includes a 1.6% increase in pay for parish employees.

Joe Buffington, Bossier Parish treasurer, said the parish approved a cost of living adjustment increase for all parish employees in conjunction with Social Security.

“They try to match what social security gives their social security recipients for cost of living. They historically have gone along with that,” Buffington said.

Buffington added that although it’s not a big increase, it does make a difference.

“It’s not a huge increase, but it does make a difference to our employees. When they see inflation and other things taken away from their take-home pay, it makes people upset. So, every little bit helps,” he added.

The Parish’s 2020 budget increased to $152 million over last year’s budget of $126 million.

Buffington said the difference comes down to a bond issue to help improve roads and fund several priority road projects.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury secured a $20.5M bond in March 2019 from Regions Bank for parish projects. The majority of these projects will be completed in the next three years.

Buffington said otherwise, when comparing last year’s budget and the 2020 budget, there is no huge variation between the two.

“Sales tax and property tax are about the same. There’s no huge variance there,” Buffington said. “Our property tax may kick up a little bit by 2 or 3%, but that’s just because of the new neighborhoods.”