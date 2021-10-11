Bossier Parish celebrate all first responders

Ranchland Uniforms of Bossier City and SKY Vacuum Services presented their annual “Back the Badge” event on Monday, Oct. 11. This was a free event that invited all First Responders from the local area to enjoy a free BBQ lunch catered by Grady’s Smokehouse & Bar-B-Q Fabulous door prizes were also given away.

“It means a lot to me to have this event today. It also means a lot to Ranchland and Sue Estess,”said Tommy Chandler, Bossier City Mayor.” “Getting this all together for all of our police departments in the Ark-La-Tex, it means a lot to them too. This is a great way to show our appreciation to all of our First Responders. I want to thank Sue Estess for all that she did in putting this event together and making today happen.”

“Back the Badge” is a way for the community to publicly celebrate and thank all First Responders for both their hard work and for the protection of its neighborhoods.

“I’m married to a First Responder. And, I really think they have gotten a bad wrap the last few years. We need to show them a little bit of appreciation. Just like over the weekend, with the State Trooper that was killed. That was so uncalled for. It was so unnecessary. This is our 6th year of doing this event. And, it just gets bigger and better every year,” said Sue Estess, “Back the Badge” event coordinator.

This year’s “Back the Badge” event included collecting items for Hurricane Ida relief. The event also included a memorial for Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, a 19-year veteran of Louisiana State Police, who was ambushed while in his patrol unit and killed in the line of duty on Saturday, October 9.