Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce holds annual Career and Innovation Fair and Education and Innovation Luncheon

High school students from across Caddo and Bossier parishes attended the Bossier Parish Chamber of Commerce annual Career and Innovation Fair from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport.

Students attending this annual event have expressed an interest in a STEM-related field of study.

During the Career and Innovation Fair, students visited 15 different interactive booths from businesses and education partners to showcase the innovative work they do.

The Career and Innovation Fair included hands-on activities such as 3-D Printing, eSports, a Hologram Wall, Drones, and more.

Immediately following the Career and Innovation Fair, students attended the Bossier Chamber of Commerce annual Education and Innovation Luncheon.

During the Education and Innovation Luncheon, attendees heard from several special guest speakers including: the innovative work of Byrd High School students (featuring Hadley Tompkins and Michael Cosse). Their club, Growing for Good, has a full hydro farm on the school’s bottom floor. The club incorporates engineering, agriculture, science and business as students build the infrastructure, grow the plants (lettuce and tomatoes) and sell salads made from the plants to fellow students.

Students also heard from Nika Echols, Network Area Manager for AT&T. Echols shared her experiences as a woman working in a technology field. She also mentioned that women and minorities are vastly under-represented in STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields throughout the nation.

During the luncheon, 15 scholarships were awarded to students. Scholarship sponsors included General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), AT&T, Magee Resource Group and Mike McSwain Architect.

Gold sponsors for the luncheon included Barksdale Federal Credit Union and Bossier Federal Credit Union. Willis-Knighton Health System was the silver sponsor for the luncheon.