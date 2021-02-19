Bossier Parish Clearing Roads

Bossier Parish Police Jury highway department crews began Thursday using all available heavy equipment to clear parish roads in the aftermath of a major winter weather event.



Motor graders and front-end loaders have been working to remove ice and snow from roadways throughout the parish, and private contractors have been employed to clear streets in subdivisions.



“We’re trying to get the roads open, but it’s going to take time,” said Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus. “We started Thursday as soon as we were sure the winter precipitation had moved out of the area.”



Travel on state and parish roads and highways is still hazardous, Altimus said, and motorists should drive with caution.

One independent contractor, Haughton-headquartered Rembud, worked throughout Thursday night and Friday morning to clear neighborhood streets, Altimus said.



“There are many streets in our subdivisions that are hilly and we’re trying to make it possible for people in those neighborhoods to travel if it’s necessary,” Altimus said.



Altimus said parish crews would be working through the weekend to get to as many roads as possible.