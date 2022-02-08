Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 board of directors is hiring

Applications are now being accepted for an opening on the Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 board of directors to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Jim Williams. The individual selected will serve a four-year term.



Persons interested in applying for the position, which is a joint appointment by the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the city of Bossier City, must live in Bossier Parish.



Qualified applicants should submit their resumes to the Police Jury office at 204 Burt Blvd. in Benton or mail a resume to P.O. Box 70, Benton, LA, 71106. Resumes may also be emailed to rhauser@bossierparishla.gov. Resumes must be received by Monday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m.