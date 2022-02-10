Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1 employee retires after 31 years of service

She was the first employee hired in Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1

and after 31 years of playing a major role in the 911 system’s growth and success,

Tracey Hilburn will be retiring at the end of February.



Ms. Hilburn will step down as Director of 911 Communications District for the

Bossier Parish Communications District No. 1, completing her journey from first-

hire to head of one of the parish’s most critical agencies.



A resolution from the Bossier Parish Police Jury, signed by jury President Tom

Salzer points out, “Ms. Hilburn has been instrumental in the design, development,

and deployment of the Bossier Parish 911 system, and has been instrumental in the

addressing and mapping of the parish to facilitate accurate 911 call location and

emergency response.”



During her career, Ms. Hilburn has served as a past State President of the

Louisiana Chapter of Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-

International, past State President of the Louisiana Chapter of the National

Emergency Numbers Association and past Executive Council Representative

member of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-

International.



She is also a past member of the Association of Public-Safety Communications

Officials-International Board of Directors, a past International President of the

Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International and a fellow

in the Radio Club of America.



Included on her resume is service with Bossier Parish Youth Shelter/Juvenile

Detention and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. She also participates actively in 4-H,

including events such as state shooting sports and state fair dairy day.