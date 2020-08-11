Bossier Parish Community College announces Summer 2020 graduates

Bossier Parish Community College is proud to announce its summer semester graduates. In total, there were 177 graduates with 205 credentials received.



The COVID-19 pandemic kept the College from holding its traditional in-person commencement ceremony. Instead, graduates participated in a unique drive-thru celebration on campus. Graduates received commemorative BPCC gifts, including a BPCC face mask, yard sign and diploma cover, from the safety of their vehicles.



“The Class of 2020 is our most resilient class ever,” Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr. said. “While this graduation may have looked a little different, the pride we feel for our graduates is no less profound. They’ve overcome many challenges and we’re proud of their dedication and perseverance through this global pandemic.”



The College is also pleased to announce the students named to the Chancellor’s list and the Dean’s list for the 2020 summer semester.



BPCC will host another drive-thru celebration this week for spring and summer graduates who were not able to attend the first event. Graduates are invited to drive-thru campus on Thursday, August 13th, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to pick up their commemorative BPCC gifts. Route information will be posted on the College’s social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).



Registration continues for the Fall 2020 semester. Students have the option to take classes on-campus, online or hybrid. Classes begin August 21st. Information about the Fall semester can be found on the BPCC website: https://www.bpcc.edu/index.php/returning-to-campus-this-fall/

Photos Courtesy of: Bossier Parish Community College

BPCC Drive-Thru Graduation Thursday July 30, ,2020



