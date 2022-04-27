SHREVEPORT, LA – The Bossier Parish Community College Music Department is excited to
present the Blues, Rock and Jazz Invitational on Saturday, April 30, 2022 starting 6:00 p.m.
at Minicine? located at 846 Texas Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana. The Invitational will host
ensembles such as jazz bands, blues bands, rock bands, percussion ensembles, brass
ensembles, mariachi bands, and anything else outside of the traditional orchestra, concert
band, and concert choir genre. The mission is to encourage music making of all kinds
within the school system while providing a performing opportunity for those groups. This
event will serve to bring collaboration amongst young players while providing crucial
feedback and education opportunities to students. This event is free to attend, but
donations will be accepted for the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.
BOSSIER PARISH COMMUNITY COLLEGE MUSIC DEPARTMENT PRESENTS BLUES,
ROCK AND JAZZ INVITATIONAL BENEFITING HIGHLAND JAZZ AND BLUES FESTIVAL
SHREVEPORT, LA – The Bossier Parish Community College Music Department is excited to