SHREVEPORT, LA – The Bossier Parish Community College Music Department is excited to

present the Blues, Rock and Jazz Invitational on Saturday, April 30, 2022 starting 6:00 p.m.

at Minicine? located at 846 Texas Ave, Shreveport, Louisiana. The Invitational will host

ensembles such as jazz bands, blues bands, rock bands, percussion ensembles, brass

ensembles, mariachi bands, and anything else outside of the traditional orchestra, concert

band, and concert choir genre. The mission is to encourage music making of all kinds

within the school system while providing a performing opportunity for those groups. This

event will serve to bring collaboration amongst young players while providing crucial

feedback and education opportunities to students. This event is free to attend, but

donations will be accepted for the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival.