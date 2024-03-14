Bossier Parish Community College Secures $400,000 Grant to Strengthen Logistics and CDL Programs

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) has been awarded a substantial grant from the Workforce Training Rapid Response Fund to enhance its Logistics and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) programs. The $400,000 grant will significantly bolster BPCC’s ability to prepare students for in-demand careers in the logistics industry.

The Workforce Training Rapid Response Fund, established to address the evolving needs of Louisiana’s workforce, has recognized BPCC’s commitment to excellence in career and technical education. This significant funding will enable the College to expand its new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program at the Natchitoches campus and develop short-term Logistics Technician training across our service area in response to the escalating demand for skilled professionals in these fields.

“At the center of our mission has always been the success of our students,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of BPCC. “With the help of this Rapid Response grant, we are actively working to bridge the gap between education and industry demands, providing an invaluable resource for both our students and the regional workforce.”

With the logistics industry experiencing unprecedented growth and demand for skilled professionals on the rise, BPCC remains dedicated to equipping its students with the expertise and hands-on experience necessary to succeed in this dynamic sector. BPCC will continue to play a vital role in preparing the workforce of tomorrow through partnerships with industry leaders and innovative training initiatives.

To apply for admissions, see registration deadlines, and find tuition costs, please visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions, or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or via email at [email protected].