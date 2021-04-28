Bossier Parish Courthouse Amended Declaration

Some restrictions put in place at the Bossier Parish Courthouse due to the COVID-19 threat have been amended.

Beginning April 28, certain protocols that were in place in order to gain access into the courthouse have been lifted.

Those changes are noted in an amended emergency executive order issued by the president of the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Text of the amended declaration:



WHEREAS, pursuant to La. R.S. 29:727, the President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury has hereby declared a State of Emergency due to the statewide public health emergency issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, with the most recent being Proclamation Number 79 JBE 2021 issued on April 28, 2021, supplementing the declaration of emergency in Proclamation Number 101 JBE 2020, and the mitigation measures therein; Therefore, Proclamation Number 79 JBE 2021 shall remain in full force and effect until it expires on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, unless extended, in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.



WHEREAS, in accordance with said amended declaration, beginning April 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., the Bossier Parish Courthouse will resume operations as noted below.



WHEREAS, certain protocols that were in place in order to gain access into the courthouse have been lifted, including, but not limited to the following:



1. Any member of the public entering the courthouse may choose to wear a face mask when inside the courthouse; and, with the public being responsible for providing their own face mask if possible.

All staff members of all departments in the courthouse may choose to wear a face mask in all common areas covering their nose and mouth. The department head will make the determination of mask requirements in their department.

3. There will be limitation on crowd sizes with no more than seventy-five percent (75%) capacity as set by the State Fire Marshal in any single indoor space at the same time; however if face masks are required by the department head its occupancy may increase to 100%. This occupancy guideline will be followed for the Bossier Parish Courthouse;

4. These guidelines will remain in place until May 26, 2021, or as extended by any subsequent Proclamation, unless terminated sooner.



WHEREAS, anyone refusing to meet the requirements as set forth by the Bossier Parish Police Jury President, will be denied access into the courthouse.



WHEREAS, the public will need to contact each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine if there are additional protocols set by that department. Their contact information may be found on the police jury website at www.bossierparishla.gov. The police jury office may be contacted at 318-965-2329.