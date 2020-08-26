Bossier Parish Courthouse closed for August 27th

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:

Jimmy Cochran, President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury, has declared a State of Emergency due to an emergency situation that exists as a result of the forecasted severe weather from Hurricane Laura. In accordance with said declaration, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will be closed effective Thursday, August 27, 2020.

It is anticipated that the courthouse will reopen on Friday August 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. A notice will be posted on the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s website at: www.bossierparishla.gov should the need arise for the courthouse to be closed on Friday August 28, 2020.