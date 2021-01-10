Bossier Parish Courthouse Opening Delayed

Due to the inclement winter weather that is expected to hit Bossier Parish and northwest Louisiana Sunday afternoon and evening, the Bossier Parish Courthouse will delay opening its doors to the public until 10 a.m. Monday.



Parish officials said the weather situation will be closely monitored and further announcements could be forthcoming.

Also, the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced it will be moving up the preemptive road and bridge closures plan to begin around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Salting of overpasses and bridges will also begin at the same time.



Roads and bridges that will be closed include the Bienville Parish Ada / Taylor bridge, I-49 Urban and I-49 North, I-220, Bossier City Benton Rd. overpass/bypass in Bossier City over the railroad tracks and near Bossier City City Hall and Bossier Parish north Benton Bento Rd/Hwy. 3 bridge.



Motorists are asked to drive with caution when approaching bridges and overpasses, and to watch for potentially slick roadways in shaded areas.