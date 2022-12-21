Bossier Parish District Attorney presents check to Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

The Bossier/Webster District Attorney’s Office presented a check on Tuesday to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $18,596.44 as part of an asset forfeiture allocation in multiple drug and other investigations.



District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says this check represents monies seized from the sale of property from drug-related cases. District Attorney Marvin presented the check to Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston.



“Our team of narcotics agents and patrol deputies do an outstanding job in fighting illegal drug use and the manufacturing and distribution of those drugs,” said Sheriff Whittington, “and this check will go to help further fight crime in our parish.”