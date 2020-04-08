Bossier Parish DOTD projects moving forward

Barksdale Interchange, Texas Street Bridge, Fifi Bayou Bridge all progressing

While Louisiana has been focused on COVID-19 response, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has continued working hard with local road projects.

In Bossier Parish right now, DOTD is working on the I-220/I-20 BAFB project, the Texas Street Bridge rehab project, and the two bridge replacements on US 80 over Fifi Bayou near Haughton.

The I-220/I-20 BAFB project, the contractor is currently driving bridge pilings for the future overpass.

The Texas Street Bridge rehab project is nearing completion.

Erin Buchanan, spokesperson for DOTD said, “Three of the four lanes on the bridge are now open. The contractor is doing some work on the structure underneath the travel lanes and finishing up installing and painting the new handrails on the pedestrian walkway. All sandblasting and painting on the rest of the structure is complete, as well as the overlay on the bridge deck.”

“We’re still anticipating a Summer 2020 completion on that project,” she added.

The US 80 bridge replacement project at FiFi Bayou is still moving forward with the replacement work ongoing on the eastbound bridge.

“Once that is complete, the contractor will move over to the westbound bridge. A traffic shift will accompany that switch. A completion of Spring 2021 is anticipated,” said Buchanan.