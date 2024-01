Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Service public notice of 2024 regular scheduled Board Meetings. Board meetings will be held in the Administrative Offices of Bossier Parish EMS located at 5275 Swan Lake Road, Bossier City LA. All meetings will begin at 2:00 PM on the following dates; January 10, February 14, March 13, April 10, May 8, June 12, July 10, August 14, September 11, October 9, November 13, and December 11.