Bossier Parish EMS employee receives big award

Today, Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Supervisor Pascal J. Hay made history by being the first public EMS agency supervisor in Louisiana to be awarded the prestigious Military Emergency Management Specialist Badge. Supervisor Hay is a U.S. Navy Veteran and has over three decades in EMS service to this community.

After extensive course work, documentation of his vast emergency management experiences in response from floods, tornados to other local & regional disasters and a peer review by fellow emergency managers in the medical response community; EMS Supervisor Hay was awarded this national certification.



Colonel Gene Barattini, Military Emergency Management Academy State Director presented the

national credential in a ceremony in Benton, LA attended by the Mr. Hay’s family, Bossier Parish EMS Dept and Bossier Parish District 4 (Benton) Fire Dept Leadership.



COL Barattini noted “EMS Supervisor Hay reflects the best example of the MEMS Badge as it is designed to recognize excellent in emergency management by active duty, reserve, retired military, or civilian emergency managers/response supervisors. Pascal Hay’s years of support to the LA Armey Ammunition Plant , and Barksdale Air Force Base in daily operations to disaster drills and every two years major air show is in the highest tradition that has fostered excellent in emergency

preparedness and lifesaving response.”