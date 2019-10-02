Bossier Parish Fire District 1 and the Haughton Fire Department to hold open house this weekend

Bossier Parish Fire District 1 and the Haughton Fire Department are inviting the public to their 019 Fire and Life Safety Open House.

This event will provide an opportunity to learn a little bit about preventing and responding to fires in the home, as well as a chance to see what services local fire departments provide.

Both Open House events will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Bossier Parish Fire District 1’s Open House will be held at the Central Station, 4494 U.S. Hwy. 80 in Haughton.

The Haughton Fire Department event will be held at the Haughton Fire Station located at 227 W. McKinley in Haughton.

Both events will start at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.

The event will feature static displays of firefighting and rescue equipment and apparatus, as well as interactive fire and life safety learning stations for both children and adults. The event will also include vehicle extrication and technical rescue demonstrations, as well as presentations on how to choose and safely use home fire extinguishers.

Each event will be held rain or shine and there will be light refreshments available including hot dogs and chips.

For more information, call Bossier Parish Fire District 1 at 949-9440 or the Haughton Fire Department at 949-9500.