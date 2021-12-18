Bossier Parish firefighter dies after on-duty accident

According to the South Bossier Fire District 2 Facebook page, Bossier Parish District 2 firefighter, Jessie Henry, passed away after suffering injuries while performing maintenance on one of the department’s fire trucks.

The Facebook post states that Henry was transported to LSU Ochsner Health in Shreveport for a trauma alert. The post also asks the community to “Please keep one of our members in your prayers. He suffered injuries when an apparatus tire he was performing maintenance on blew up violently.”

South Bossier Fire District Two is located in Elm Grove and covers 172 square miles in Bossier Parish.