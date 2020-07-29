Bossier Parish graduation rate shatters record

For the second consecutive year, Bossier Schools has shattered another all-time high graduation rate and set a record within the district.



State cohort graduation data for 2018-19 was released today by the Louisiana Department of Education and Bossier Schools received news that 88-percent of its Class of 2019 graduated, reflecting a gain of 2.4 percentage points from the previous year. This means a greater percentage of students than ever before are receiving their high school diplomas and are better positioned for success in their adult lives.



Each high school in Bossier Parish showed gains and strengths. Plain Dealing saw its graduation rate skyrocket by more than 16 points, reaching 86.7-percent. Haughton and Parkway showed growth of 2.60-percent and 4.70-percent, respectively, in their graduation rates; and more than 60-percent of students in the Bossier High Class of 2019 earned credentials beyond a high school diploma. This is the result of them taking advantage of opportunities such as Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment, as well as Industry Based Certifications.



Airline and Benton High Schools both surpassed a 90-percent graduation rate, which is the benchmark for Louisiana’s 2025 Vision and indicative that a school has met raised expectations in the state’s accountability system.



Other significant wins were earned by three 2019 cohort sub-groups; students identified as economically disadvantaged showed a 4.9-percent increase; students with disabilities marked a 7.6-percent gain and 100-percent of those in the military cohort sub-group graduated.



“​These gains are a tribute to our amazing teachers, counselors, staff and students who continue to raise the bar on a daily basis and meet those expectations,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “This is not merely data, but real student success stories. It reflects the heart of education and the concerted effort we make to ensure our seniors make it across the finish line and exit stage left with a diploma in hand. That is ultimately our district’s greatest reward.”

