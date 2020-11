The Bossier Parish grand jury reconvened this week and indicted Colton Matthews, 24, for Second Degree Murder of Joseph Williams Jr., 65, of Bossier City.

In July, officers with the Bossier City Police Department were dispatched to a Bossier City pawn shop for an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was shot after an alleged argument over a watermelon.

Colton Matthews is set to be arraigned on December 7, 2020, at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.