Bossier Parish Libraries branch locations to reopen for curbside service

Bossier City, LA – Bossier Parish Libraries is reinstating curbside pickup at all locations on May 18. “We began offering curbside service last year and saw how valuable it is for those who have difficulty coming into our buildings,” stated Heather McEntee, Director of Libraries for Bossier Parish Libraries, “and we are thrilled to reinstate this library service for our community. We have protocols in place to keep public health in the highest importance with a contact-free delivery.”



Curbside pickup service is part of the library’s Library-to-Go initiatives and offers access to library materials for those who are not able to come inside the library buildings due or any number of factors that prohibits individuals from leaving their vehicles. Patrons place holds on items they want and choose a pickup location; once they are notified their items are available they can pick them up curbside.



Bossier Parish Libraries has been closed to the public since March 18 when Governor John Bel Edwards issued a shelter-in-place order for the state of Louisiana to combat the spread of COVID-19. During this closure, patrons were encouraged to utilize the library’s online resources. With a library card and internet access users can download eBooks, listen to audiobooks, stream movies, read the latest magazines, learn a new language, brush up on photography skills, work on craft projects, and much more; online tutorials are available for instruction on how to use these resources. Additionally, during this time, Bossier Parish Libraries offered online card renewals and the option to receive an e-card to access these online resources. Patrons are still encouraged to take advantage of these online resources and online library card renewals and e-cards are still available.



“Our library staff have been working to provide innovative and engaging digital programs during our closure,” added McEntee. “We plan to incorporate this digital programming as part of our normal library services going forward as we have received such positive responses.”



For more information about the library’s response and available services, visit www.bossierlibrary.org/covid-19.