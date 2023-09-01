Bossier Parish Libraries History Center reveals heartbreaking story of Korean War Sergeant

Special to Bossier Press Tribune/Kevin Flowers, Bossier Parish Libraries History Center Assistant

Reading a letter that Sergeant James “Sonny” Kelleher Jr. of Benton wrote to his mother in 1950 from the Korean battlefield was heartbreaking. With the benefit of hindsight, I knew he only had months to live and that these may have been his last words to her. “Well, mother, I will close now in hopes things will still go a little better from what they have for me,” he wrote. Delving into his story and that of three other service members has been sobering, but has yielded surprising opportunities.

My introduction to Sergeant Kelleher, Captain David Grisham, Master Sergeant Lionel King and Private First Class Charles Steelman came in early June of 2023 when I (along with my coworker at the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center, Public Historian Pam Carlisle) began researching residents of Bossier Parish who were killed in the Korean War. Finding these names, we added them to a History Center memorial presentation to be shared with community groups and organizations. Kelleher, King and Steelman were killed in action and their remains brought home, although the location of King’s burial remains elusive. A recent search for his grave site was unsuccessful. Grisham was lost on a reconnaissance flight and is still listed as missing in action today, but does have a memorial plaque at a cemetery in Haughton. Reviewing their military service gave us profound respect for these men and saddened us thinking of the effects their passing must have had on their families. When offered the opportunity to tell their stories in writing, I heartily accepted.

As the History Center’s historian-in-residence, Carlisle usually authors the center’s weekly column for the Bossier Press Tribune, but her vacation prevented this. So, she graciously entrusted the duty to me. I knew these men’s sacrifice for their country would be my topic. I wrote not only to pay tribute, but hoping that more details and possible items relating to military service would come to light. Thanks to the Bossier Press-Tribune’s long practice of publishing History Center works and the attentiveness of a regular Bossier Press reader, my hope was realized.

In 2008, the first column by a History Center staff member appeared in the Bossier Press- Tribune, beginning a valued partnership, but it was my column of July 5, 2023 that caught the attention of Jackie Johnston. She saw the name James Kelleher and recognized a quote I’d used from the letter to his mother and called with information that amazed me. “I have the original of that letter,” she said, “I believe you have a copy.” The History Center’s archives contain a photocopy. She also mentioned having other items connected to James’ time in the military and her willingness to donate them to the History Center. Elated by this development, Carlisle and I met with Johnston several days later and learned that she was a long-time friend of the Kellehers and had been entrusted with these items. In addition, she informed us that she is related to the family of David Grisham and introduced us to his sister, who may be able to provide more information about his service in both Korea and World War II. Johnston’s generosity opened doors into the past that would likely have remained closed to us, and one of those doors has led to a relation of the Kelleher family and another possible acquisition for our archives.

Carol Young was a History Center employee who had donated the photocopied letter that James wrote home (which I first read when Pam and I began our research), as well as a picture of James in uniform. What I didn’t know was that Carol and James were cousins. I learned this while discussing the photocopy and the original letter with Carol’s son Marty Young, Director of the Pioneer Heritage Center at LSU-Shreveport. He spoke of other items that she may have collected from the Kelleher family that could be donated, including the American flag that was laid over James’ coffin during his funeral. The History Center is eternally grateful for the opportunity to gain such priceless reminders of the high cost of freedom.

Since its founding in 1999, the History Center has been documenting and preserving the story of Bossier Parish and its people. Using photos, videos, displays, presentations, oral histories and more, the center continues to tell the narrative unique to the place we call home. As Historian David McCullough said, “History is who we are and why we are the way we are.” Sharing this truth will remain a focus of the History Center, using clues from the past to shed light on the present, whether those clues are found searching for a fallen soldier’s final resting place or reading a young soldier’s letter to his mother that he wrote from the battlefield.

Courtesy photo – Words from a letter James “Sonny” Kelleher, Jr. sent to his mother/August 3, 1950

Courtesy photo – Death notification mailed to James’ family/March 2, 1951

Courtesy photo – American flag presented to the Kelleher family at the funeral of James “Sonny” Kelleher, Jr.