Bossier Parish Libraries set to reopen to the public on Monday June 22



Bossier City, LA – Bossier Parish Libraries is reopening all locations to the public for limited services on June 22. All locations will be open for in-person and curbside services Monday-Saturday, 10:00am-5:00pm with the exception of the Plain Dealing Branch, which is closed on Saturdays.



“We have been waiting for back-ordered supplies to arrive before opening to the public,” stated Clara Anne Madison, Associate Director of Public Services for Bossier Parish Libraries, “and we finally received enough to allow us to reopen. We are excited to welcome our patrons back!”



Curbside pickup service and free printing via curbside service will still be available during these operational hours and patrons are encouraged to use this service as much as possible. Each location will open with limited use. Grab and Go quick browsing and checkouts, limited computer access, reference services, reader’s advisory, printing, faxing, and copying services will be available. Computer usage and other services are limited to 30 minutes but one-on-one appointments are available for services that will require longer than 30 minutes. Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings. The number of people allowed in each location will vary based on occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines. Meeting rooms, study rooms, and restrooms will remain closed and no long-term seating will be available.



“Our staff have been working to find creative solutions in order to bring back library services to our communities. We serve a diverse Parish and each individual community has differing needs,” added Madison. “Therefore we have given each of our branches the autonomy to create procedures within our standard operating procedures framework that will meet the needs of their patrons; some locations are offering special hours for seniors and others within the more vulnerable populations. We encourage you to contact your home branch to inquire about their specific offerings.” A list of all library locations and their contact information can be found at: www.bossierlibrary.org/locations.



For more information about available services, visit: www.bossierlibrary.org/faqs20