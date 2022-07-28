Bossier Parish Library’s Summer Experience programming is winding to a close,

and two recent programs at the Central Branch featuring animal friends were very

popular with younger patrons.



Last week, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shared their Gator

Experience, complete with baby alligators to touch. Later, patrons enjoyed the

performance of Michelle’s Magical Poodles. Her four friendly poodles showed off

their skills while educating patrons about animal awareness and safety.



Marisa Richardson, Central Library and History Center Manager, said 37 visitors

attended the Gator Experience while Michelle’s Magical Poodles drew 54 patrons.



To learn more about library programs and events, and about the parish library

system please visit www.bossierlibrary.org.