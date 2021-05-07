Bossier Parish man arrested for livestock theft

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF’s) Livestock Brand Commission arrested a Bossier Parish man on livestock theft charges.

Overton High, 70, of 3725 Old Plain Dealing Road, Plain Dealing, La., was arrested and booked into the Bossier Parish Correctional Center.

Livestock Brand Commission investigators received a complaint in November 2020 from a Bossier Parish cattle producer.

Following a joint investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that High allegedly removed 12 head of cattle and sold those cattle at a livestock auction located in Texarkana, Texas. During the course of the investigation, High admitted to taking and selling the cattle.

Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “In this case, our Livestock Brand investigators were able to piece together the facts through their network of law-enforcement agencies which include the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Special Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers’ Association.”

At the time of booking, no bond was set. If convicted, the accused faces possible fines and imprisonment.