Bossier Parish man arrested for timber theft

Baton Rouge, La. (June 19, 2020) – On Monday, June 15, 2020, Forestry enforcement agents with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) arrested a Plain Dealing man on timber theft related charges.



Jamar S. Gay, 38, 122 Douglas Road, Plain Dealing, La. was arrested and booked into the Bossier Parish detention center and charged with theft of timber under $25,000 LA RS 14:67.2.



LDAF agents said Gay allegedly cut and hauled 16 loads of timber from a property without permission between December 2019 and January 2020. The timber was valued at $10,970.



Bond was set at $10,000. Gay bonded out on June 15, 2020. If convicted, Gay faces imprisonment, with or without hard labor, for not more than five years, and can be fined up to five thousand dollars, or both.



LDAF enforcement agents were assisted by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.



“Timber is a valuable, long-term investment. It is imperative for landowners to pay close attention to activity on their property and immediately report a suspected crime,” Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said. “LDAF enforcement agents take agriculture and forestry-related crimes seriously and they will seek justice when individuals break the law.”



To report a timber theft, contact the LDAF office of Forestry at 225-925-4500 to file a complaint.