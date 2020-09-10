Bossier Parish middle school students to transition to daily in-school learning

A Thursday afternoon statement from Bossier Schools says that starting Monday, September 14, 2020, all Bossier Parish middle school students on the A/B hybrid schedule will transition to daily in-school learning following Governor John Bel Edwards’ announcement the state is shifting into Phase 3.



This affects all 6th-8th graders. High school students will remain on the A/B schedule for now to allow our schools and transportation department time to adjust and ensure the safest transition possible for our children. An announcement for high school students will be forthcoming. This does not impact students who are 100-percent virtual learners.



Parents able to transport their children of all ages to and from school are still being asked to do so to assist with the reduced capacity limits on buses that will remain in place. Please note all mitigation efforts will remain in effect at our schools, which include wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, heightened hand hygiene, increased cleaning and disinfection, and an emphasis on keeping children home when they are sick.

