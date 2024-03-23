Monday, March 25, 2024

Bossier Parish Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Collision in Shreveport

by BPT Staff
Zachary Funderburk, a 27-year-old motorcyclist from Bossier Parish, tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle collision in south Shreveport on Friday, March 22, 2024. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim.

According to reports from the scene, the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop at Metroplex Drive. Funderburk, who resided in the 500 block of Caplis Sligo Road in Bossier Parish, was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when an eastbound vehicle suddenly made a left turn in front of him. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the turning vehicle, causing Funderburk to be ejected from his motorcycle.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported Funderburk to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for urgent medical care. Despite efforts to save his life, Funderburk succumbed to his injuries at 5:18 p.m.

The Shreveport Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Authorities urge anyone with further information about the incident to contact the Shreveport Police Department for assistance.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office to determine the exact cause of Funderburk’s death.

