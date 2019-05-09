Bossier Parish officials issue weather warnings for weekend

More thunderstorms, some severe with high winds and some hail, are expected to hit an already soggy Bossier Parish Thursday afternoon through Friday, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Heavy rains carry the potential of causing flash flooding which could be the primary weather threat through the weekend, the NWS said. Most of the storms and flash flooding can be expected along and south of I-20.

Rainfall amounts of between three and five inches could fall during the period Thursday through Saturday. Forecasters said the area could experience a brief dry spell late Sunday through Monday, but rain could return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bossier Parish had a rough time early Thursday when some areas received as much as five inches of rain in approximately three hours. Flooding in Bossier City and Haughton resulted in emergency personnel rescuing several families from high waters.

High waters and washouts caused roughly a dozen roads in the parish to be closed to traffic. Roads still on the closed list include Winnfield Rd., Foster Rd., Preston Rd., Pump Station Rd., Davis Rd., Barron Rd., Butler Rd., Linton Rd. near Downs Rd., a portion of Princeton Rd. near the elementary school and Cannon Rd.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling all areas where water remains high and urge motorists to avoid trying to drive through areas where roads are flooded. Caution also should be exercised on remote roads in the parish.

A Parish Police Jury crew will be on duty at the maintenance facility during the night Thursday to respond to emergencies and sandbags will continue to be filled. Sandbags may also be picked up at any satellite location. In south Bossier Parish Fire District 2, the storage pod is located at 1325 Robinson Rd.