Bossier Parish participates in annual National Night Out

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Bossier City and Bossier Parish celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday October 4, 2022 by encouraging residents to interact with law enforcement officials in order to promote crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood relationships with law enforcement and send a message of unity to criminals.

Between the hours of 5:30 – 9 p.m. on October 4, residents in neighborhoods throughout Bossier Parish were asked to turn on outside lights and spend an evening outside with neighbors and police.

The celebration included the Town of Haughton, where residents and others from the Haughton area met at the Joe Delaney Park for various activities including food trucks from Uneeda Taco, Timmy’s Backwood BBQ and Sugah Cotton Candy.

Other events taking place included a Life Air helicopter landing, children’s fingerprinting, a scavenger hunt, K-9 demonstrations by the Haughton Police Department (Officer Kennon and K-9 Foley) and a “Battle of the Badges.”

“It is my privilege and honor to be among all who attended Haughton’s National Night Out. Seeing the community interact and support our first responders brings joy to my heart”, said District 9 State Representative Dodie Horton, R- Haughton.

The Haughton Police Department and the Haughton Fire Department “battled” to help raise funds for the annual Christmas in Haughton parade and festival that will take place on December 10.