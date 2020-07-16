Bossier Parish Police Jury holds July 15th meeting

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune





At Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, the jury approved the appointments of the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission Board.

The jury approved the appointments of Mr. Lloyd Dodson and Mr. Gevan Spinney to the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission Board, term to be determined. Ms. Annie Green to the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission Board, term to be determined; joint appointment with the Town of Haughton. Mr. Christopher Beaty and Mr. Chris Saucier to the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Adjustments, term to be determined. And Mr. Eric Miles to the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission Board of Adjustments, term to be determined; joint appointment with the Town of Haughton.

“Mr. Benton and I were on a committee that has been working with the town of Haughton for the last several weeks. We meet on several occasions to discuss who we were going to put on the planning commission and the board of adjustments. We had a list of names that was compiled by several members of the board that we selected from. We interviewed them one by one a couple of weeks back and we selected these persons to serve on the board. Some of them will be serving on the planning commission. Some of them will be serving on the board of adjustments. We had some great candidates, great people. The majority of them are born and breed Haughton people. Graduated from Haughton High School but one. They are Haughton people. They are very excited about being able to work for the MPC. And I am excited about them being there and can’t wait till we get started,” said District 1 Police Juror Bob Brotherton.

“Theses are 10 outstanding candidates,” said District 2 Police Juror Glenn Benton.

The police jury also approved the application of Trilochan Singh for a 2020 Bossier Parish beer/liquor license at Pull-Up Liquor, Highway 80, Haughton, LA, subject to approval by the health department. (approved by the Sheriff’s department) (Police Jury District 2). Announced the police jury’s intention to hold a public meeting in the Police Jury Meeting Room on August 19, 2020, to adopt an ordinance levying the 2020 ad valorem property tax millages. And heard a report from the meeting of the Policy and Procedures Committee.



