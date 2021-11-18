Bossier Parish Police Jury agreed construction of toll bridge

A proposed privately-funded expressway that would connect southern Bossier and Caddo parishes, including a toll bridge spanning the Red River, took a step forward Wednesday following a vote by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Jury members agreed unanimously to authorize a cooperative endeavor agreement between the parish and Tim James, Inc. to construct, maintain and operate, at the company’s expense, a toll bridge and necessary feeder roadways across privately owned lands in Bossier Parish. Plans call for the $60-$80 million project to connect LA Hwy. 3132 to U.S. Hwy. 71near Parkway High School.



Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said Tim James Inc. is also moving ahead in securing the necessary approval from all agencies including Caddo Parish and the U.S. Corps of Engineers.



“They’re moving in all directions in a positive way,” Jackson told jury members.



Representatives of the Alabama-based Tim James Inc. presented the idea to police jury members earlier this year. After receiving approval, the project would enter a design phase with construction taking an estimated two years to complete. Officials believe the roadway could be open in 2026, with consideration for weather and any other delays.



In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:

Approved proposed development of South Haughton Estates subdivision. (Located on Hickory Nut Ln. off Camp Zion Rd. in South Haughton Estates subdivision.)

Scheduled a public hearing on December 15, to consider approval of the proposed development of Belmere subdivision. (Located off Julesburg Ln. in Belmere subdivision).

Scheduled a public hearing on December 15 to consider approval of the proposed development of The Ascent on 80 subdivision. (Located off Highway 80 next to Legacy Church.)