Bossier Parish Police Jury approves redistricting plan

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday August 17 regular session meeting, the Bossier Parish Police Jury voted to approve the proposed Bossier Parish Police Jury Redistricting Plan.

Prior to the finale vote, Charles Gray (Dist. 9), addressed his fellow police jurors and audience.

“I would like to offer up the plan that I offered into consideration of this, due to the fact of the numbers that this plan is showing. I just don’t feel that it is a fair share of equity in my district.”

Following Gray’s remarks, Doug Rimmer (Dist. 8) said “We did consider those (as you mentioned today at the special meeting and in prior meetings) Mr. Gray. And, I think we’re well aware of your desires, comments, concerns, reservations and disagreements with the plan that the jury has proposed.”

In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:

Scheduled a public hearing on September 21, 2022, to consider adoption of the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission Zoning Map.

Scheduled a public hearing on September 21, 2022, to consider approval of the proposed plat and site plan for Robella Office Park Subdivision, located in Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish, LA; located on the corner of Wemple Road and Old Brownlee Road. (Police Jury District 6)

Scheduled a public hearing on September 7, 2022, to consider adoption of an ordinance amending Chapter 110 of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances “Subdivisions”, to add and/or amend certain sections or subsections.