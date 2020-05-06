Bossier Parish Police Jury considers plan to reopen the Bossier Parish Courthouse

At Wednesday afternoon’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, jury members discussed a possible plan to reopen the Bossier Parish Courthouse to the public by May 15th or 16th. The plan is currently being studied, but the final decision as to whether or not the courthouse reopens late next week will depend upon the future information being released by the office of the governor.



During Wednesday’s meeting, Bossier Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson told police jury members that some of the questions currently being discussed include whether or not masks will be required for courthouse visitors. And if masks are required,, will they be issued at the courthouse entrance?



Jackson mentioned that there will be temperature checkers at the entrance. He said that the Bossier City Fire Department has helped the police jury gain access to certain equipment (including a remote temperature device). In using this device, people would stand inside of the device for bailiffs to check their temperature on a monitor.



Jackson also said that opening the courthouse would help flow civil and criminal parties through the court system, where activity has been curtailed due to the pandemic.



BPT will bring you updates regarding the Bossier Parish Courthouse reopening as further information is made available.

