Bossier Parish Police Jury declares “non truck route” for new road in south Bossier Parish

Staff Report



A section of Poole Rd. from LA Hwy. 71 to Swan Lake Rd. in south Bossier Parish will be declared a “non truck route” following a Wednesday vote by the parish police jury.



Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said a four million dollar project to completely reconstruct Poole Rd. has just been completed and prohibiting certain heavy loads would help prevent damage to the new road.



“We would restrict (trucks) by load,” Hudson said in response to a question concerning the definition of what trucks would not be allowed to travel the approximately one and a half mile stretch.



“That road is used primarily by oil and gas industry trucks,” jury member Bob Brotherton said, noting the trucks are usually carrying very heavy loads.



Hudson said heavy trucks would be required to reroute farther south on LA 71 to Levee Board Rd. From there, the trucks could make either a left or right turn onto Poole Rd. to their destination.



Hudson said certain trucks, like moving vans or trucks used for construction projects, might be allowed onto the no-truck portion of the road.



“Those would be a one-time occasion and we would allow that,” he said.



Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

– Received sealed bids for Official Journal of the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. The Bossier Press Tribune was named official journal.

– Scheduled a public hearing on July 6 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Edgewater Pass subdivision, located in Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish; previously approved on November 3, 2021; located off Legacy Elementary Dr.

– Approved allowing the parish highway department to repair a boat launch off Park Rd. for the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District, with the district reimbursing the cost.