Bossier parish police jury discuss athletic fields at South Bossier Park

Groundbreaking has been scheduled Monday, Feb. 6 for four additional athletic
fields at South Bossier Park, signaling the start of future expansion plans to keep
up with usage at what has become one of the parish’s most popular recreational
facilities.
Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier told police jury members
Wednesday that the four additional fields will be put to multiple uses and will help
involve additional activities.
“We already have youth and adult soccer, lacrosse and football teams using athletic
fields for practice and league competition, and we have baseball and softball
practice fields available,” Saucier said. “With these additional fields, I believe
more organizations will be looking at us as a place to play and practice.”
Already, South Bossier Park is home to events including high school cross country
meets and youth league football and soccer. The North Louisiana Football
Alliance, a five-team semi-professional adult league, has will be playing several
games at the park during its 2023 schedule.
Money to help pay for the additional fields will come from a $75,000 grant from
the state Department of the Treasury.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
• Awarded bid for hot mix for the parish.
• Tabled for two weeks approval of the plat of the proposed development of River
Square subdivision, being a resubdivision of portions of Lots 16, 17, 24 and 25,
Shady Grove Plantation subdivision, located in Section 29, Township 19 North,
Range 13 West, Bossier Parish; located off Benton Road. (Tabled on January 18,
2023, meeting.)
• Scheduled a public hearing on March 1 to consider changing the name of Town
Lake Boulevard to Innovation Drive as an extension of the existing Innovation
Drive, located in Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish.