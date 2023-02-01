Bossier parish police jury discuss athletic fields at South Bossier Park

Groundbreaking has been scheduled Monday, Feb. 6 for four additional athletic

fields at South Bossier Park, signaling the start of future expansion plans to keep

up with usage at what has become one of the parish’s most popular recreational

facilities.



Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier told police jury members

Wednesday that the four additional fields will be put to multiple uses and will help

involve additional activities.



“We already have youth and adult soccer, lacrosse and football teams using athletic

fields for practice and league competition, and we have baseball and softball

practice fields available,” Saucier said. “With these additional fields, I believe

more organizations will be looking at us as a place to play and practice.”



Already, South Bossier Park is home to events including high school cross country

meets and youth league football and soccer. The North Louisiana Football

Alliance, a five-team semi-professional adult league, has will be playing several

games at the park during its 2023 schedule.



Money to help pay for the additional fields will come from a $75,000 grant from

the state Department of the Treasury.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:



• Awarded bid for hot mix for the parish.

• Tabled for two weeks approval of the plat of the proposed development of River

Square subdivision, being a resubdivision of portions of Lots 16, 17, 24 and 25,

Shady Grove Plantation subdivision, located in Section 29, Township 19 North,

Range 13 West, Bossier Parish; located off Benton Road. (Tabled on January 18,

2023, meeting.)

• Scheduled a public hearing on March 1 to consider changing the name of Town

Lake Boulevard to Innovation Drive as an extension of the existing Innovation

Drive, located in Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish.